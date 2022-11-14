Jay Leno's Employee Says 'He's in Great Spirits' After Suffering Gas Spray Burn from Steam Car

Jay Leno's longtime employee and friend is providing fans with an update on his condition.

George Swift, a 15-year employee of the former late-night talk show host, told Access Hollywood on Monday that Leno, 72, is "going to be fine" after sustaining "serious burns" in a garage gasoline fire.

"He's a tough guy, he's going to be fine," Swift said, "It's nothing life-threatening. He's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take awhile."

When asked what exactly occurred on Saturday, Swift explained that Leno was working on a steam car and it caught fire. "Steam is made by gas, and he got sprayed with some gas and it ignited," he shared.

Swift added that he was not present for the incident but eventually learned about it through Leno.

"He called me and told me there was a fire and the fire department's coming," he said, adding that Leno was fully conscious and is now receiving "the best care at a burn center."

Earlier on Monday, PEOPLE reported that the former Tonight Show host was scheduled to perform at The Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas on Sunday night but he canceled due to a health issue.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the email stated. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

A spokesperson at Flappers in Burbank also told PEOPLE that Leno canceled his show on Saturday night.

PEOPLE later confirmed that Leno was recovering after obtaining "serious burns" in a gasoline fire. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," he said in a statement. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Jay Leno. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

According to a press release from the Burbank Fire Department, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. BFD officials said they arrived on scene, where they "assessed and treated one adult male patient" before transporting him to "a local emergency department.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center, also issued a statement to PEOPLE, confirming that Leno was being treated there after the incident in his garage.

"Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment ... for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," Bennett said. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States.'"