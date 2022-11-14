Entertainment TV Jay Leno's Employee Says 'He's in Great Spirits' After Suffering Gas Spray Burn from Steam Car George Swift, a longtime employee and friend of Jay Leno, confirmed that "nothing life threatening" occurred to the comedian following the fiery incident in his garage By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 07:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jay Leno's longtime employee and friend is providing fans with an update on his condition. George Swift, a 15-year employee of the former late-night talk show host, told Access Hollywood on Monday that Leno, 72, is "going to be fine" after sustaining "serious burns" in a garage gasoline fire. "He's a tough guy, he's going to be fine," Swift said, "It's nothing life-threatening. He's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take awhile." When asked what exactly occurred on Saturday, Swift explained that Leno was working on a steam car and it caught fire. "Steam is made by gas, and he got sprayed with some gas and it ignited," he shared. Swift added that he was not present for the incident but eventually learned about it through Leno. "He called me and told me there was a fire and the fire department's coming," he said, adding that Leno was fully conscious and is now receiving "the best care at a burn center." Jay Leno Says He Suffered 'Serious' Burns After Being Involved in Gasoline Fire: 'I Am OK' Earlier on Monday, PEOPLE reported that the former Tonight Show host was scheduled to perform at The Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas on Sunday night but he canceled due to a health issue. "His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the email stated. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight." A spokesperson at Flappers in Burbank also told PEOPLE that Leno canceled his show on Saturday night. PEOPLE later confirmed that Leno was recovering after obtaining "serious burns" in a gasoline fire. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," he said in a statement. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." Jay Leno. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jay Leno Cancels Conference Appearance Due to 'Serious Medical Emergency,' Organizers Say According to a press release from the Burbank Fire Department, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. BFD officials said they arrived on scene, where they "assessed and treated one adult male patient" before transporting him to "a local emergency department. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center, also issued a statement to PEOPLE, confirming that Leno was being treated there after the incident in his garage. "Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment ... for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," Bennett said. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States.'"