Days of Our Lives fans haven’t seen the last of Philip Kiriakis.

Jay Johnson, who starred as fan-favorite Philip from 1999-2012 on the long-running soap, will be reprising his role on the show’s upcoming digital series Last Blast Reunion, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Last week, the show announced that nine past characters from the 2000 season of the NBC daytime soap will return for Last Blast Reunion.

Almost 20 years later, Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), Martha Madison (Belle Black), Heather Lindell (Jan Spears), Aaron Van Wagner (Jason Welles), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane) and Lindsay Hollistar (Susan Adamson) will return to the .Com cyber cafe.

Jay Johnson

Chadwick Hopson will play Kevin Lambert, originally played by Brett Lawrence and Robert Benvenisti. Teressa Liane will play Mimi Lockhart, which was played in the broadcast series by Farah Fath.

Additionally, viewers will be in for a big surprise when a fan favorite returns in the first episode. Audiences will have to wait and see if it’s Johnson or another Days actor.

Written by Days of our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati, Last Blast Reunion follows Belle and Chloe, who discover that old pal Kevin has reopened the .Com Cafe in New York, which is similar to the place they all gathered nearly two decades prior. The trio decides to plan a “Last Blast Crew” reunion, and one week later are joined by Susan, Shawn and Mimi. Though Jan and Jason are absent from the reunion, they will soon join in.

Nadia Bjorlin, Kirsten Storms, Farah Fath, Heather Olson, Jay Kenneth Johnson, Jason Cook and Aaron Van Wagner

Audiences should prepare to be surprised, as the series promises an unexpected turn with a few shocking twists.

Each episode will be approximately seven to 10 minutes in length.

Last Blast Reunion will premiere Nov. 29, on The DOOL App.