Jay Jay Phillips, Two-Time America's Got Talent Contestant, Dies of COVID-19 at Age 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a heavy metal musician who appeared on America's Got Talent on season 4 in 2009 and season 12 in 2017, has died. He was 30.

His band Mettal Maffia announced Phillips' death on Instagram Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn't feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss," a statement from Phillips' band said.

"We miss you brother, every second of every minute, of every day. Thank you for teaching us all to laugh a little more," the statement continued. "Rock in Paradise."

Seph Lawless, a close friend of Phillips, told The Wrap that the musician was battling the COVID-19 virus over Thanksgiving, and that his girlfriend had found him unresponsive "in the fetal position" in bed.

"He was battling covid like so many quietly at home the only difference was his soul was larger than most and so we all knew he was struggling," Lawless wrote in an email to the outlet, adding that the musician was allegedly unvaccinated.

Phillips, who represented his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio while competing on AGT and was known just as much for his wild hairstyle as his talent, had a passion for music.

According to his last Instagram post on Oct. 13, the keyboardist was looking forward to making and playing music with his band in the coming months.

"So in case anyones wondering where I've been or what i've been up too [sic] here it is!!!! My band METTAL MAFFIA is making huge moves and anyone that's a fan of me IT'S A MUST you check us out," he wrote, adding, "I'm 50 million more times exited [sic] about this than the whole AGT thing and i'm so grateful to rock out with my brothers and sister and dude I love this band and them so much it's rediculous [sic], check out our insta and follow us at @mettalmaffiaofficial so you can catch a show."

Phillips competed on season 4 of AGT in 2009 but was eliminated early on. Eight years later, Phillips returned to the AGT stage during season 12 in 2017, but was eliminated just before the quarterfinals.