Jay Hernandez Jokes About Not Wanting to Do 'Magnum P.I.' When He's 'Geriatric': 'The Ferrari Is So Low'

"I'm not going to be able to get out of that car soon," Hernandez jokingly told PEOPLE

Published on February 23, 2023 05:44 PM
Actor Jay Hernandez attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Jay Hernandez loves starring in Magnum P.I. — but he knows he can't do it forever.

The beloved action series returned for its fifth season on Feb. 19. However, when asked how long he'd want to continue playing the titular Thomas Magnum, Hernandez exclusively told PEOPLE: "Well, I mean, I'm not going to do it for 20 seasons."

"I'll tell you what: the Ferrari is so low, I can't do it for another 10 seasons," the 45-year-old actor jokingly continued while at the show's Taste of Paradise event at NYC's Broken Shaker. "I'm not going to be able to get out of that car soon. I'm going to be, like, geriatric. I'm going to need somebody to help me out."

Though Hernandez admitted to being unsure about "how many seasons we'll have," he still feels "pretty blessed" to be in the position he's in now.

Magnum P.I., which premiered in 2018, is a reboot of the original 1980s series starring Tom Selleck. After airing its first four seasons on CBS, the network canceled the series in May 2022.

MAGNUM P.I. is a modern take on the classic series starring Jay Hernandez (pictured) as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii.
Karen Neal/CBS via Getty

But fortunately for Hernandez and the Magnum P.I. crew, fans ultimately helped to save the show. Not only did they make petitions to bring back the show, but they also paid for a Billboard in Times Square to aid in the fight.

NBC eventually picked up the series that July for a two-season renewal.

"NBC stepping up and really showing love and putting all their support behind the show, it's been pretty amazing. It's humbling," Hernandez said. "I think about it from my perspective. I'm out there, it's a marathon. We're doing this show. We're shooting the episodes, long days, long hours, sometimes six days a week. And you just forget about the other side of it, and forget about the audience in a way, because you're so locked into making it happen because it's such a feat to pull it off."

The actor continued, "Logistically, psychologically, it's a lot of work, right? So, it was a reminder that there's millions of people that tune in every week and really connect with it on a really great level. It's a show that you can watch with your grandparents or your grandchildren, and everybody's happy and no one feels uncomfortable. It's just a fun ride."

MAGNUM P.I.
Zack Dougan/CBS via Getty

As for what fans can expect from the series amid its network shift, Hernandez teased that "fans are going to get what they expect from the show."

"A lot of action, a lot of heart, a lot of cool stories," he added. "There's always a fun case that we get involved in."

Magnum P.I. airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

