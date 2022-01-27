Insecure's Jay Ellis Says a Woman Slapped Him at the Airport 'Because She Got Mad at Lawrence'

Jay Ellis is dealing with the repercussions of his Insecure character's actions.

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old actor tweeted about a fan encounter gone wrong that he experienced while he was at an airport.

"Good morning to everyone except for the lady that slapped me in the face at the airport because she got mad at Lawrence for something he did in season 3," he said.

On Insecure — the comedy/drama television series co-created by Issa Rae — Ellis starred as Lawrence Walker, the longtime boyfriend of Rae's character. The show, which followed best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as the pair navigates the challenges of being Black women who defy stereotypes, concluded with its fifth season in December. Lawrence and Issa split up in season one after Issa cheated, but reunited for good in the finale.

In response to his tweet, Ellis received an array of reactions from fans of the HBO series, who laughed along with the star while also questioning the unknown woman's motives.

"Well damn👀 look at you getting your flowers for being a good actor," one fan joked, as another said, "I hope you called security. People are just insane. Getting that attached to a fictional character."

Jay Ellis Jay Ellis | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Back in October, Ellis spoke to PEOPLE about Insecure's ending and how he would potentially pass on screening the final episode to avoid closing out that chapter of his life.

"I don't know, because I think I'll be a wreck," he explained at the time while attending the show's premiere event in Los Angeles. "I want to watch it, obviously I know how it ends, but there's this finality that I don't know that I'm personally really ready for."

The Top Gun: Maverick star also revealed he has a "weird thing" of avoiding the finales of all television shows he loves, and said Insecure may not be any different.

"I don't want to know how it ends," he said of skipping the last chapter of acclaimed programs like Breaking Bad. "I didn't want Walter White to die, for example, so I have this weird thing with that. I think that was very much this for me, although it was inevitable that I was going to find out how it ended."