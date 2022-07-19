The couple were married in Tuscany, Italy on July 9 after dating for five years

Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar Tie the Knot in Italy After Having to Postpone the Wedding Twice

Jay Ellis is married!

The actor, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and HBO's Insecure married Nina Senicar in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy after five years together, per Vogue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ellis, 40, celebrated the moment with a sweet photo of him and his wife gazing at one another, revealing the wedding date in the caption.

"July 9th, 2022… Per sempre 💙," he wrote using the Italian phrase that means forever.

The Serbian actress and advocate, 36, shared the same photo and caption on her own Instagram profile.

The newlyweds both donned custom Dolce and Gabbana looks for their big day, with the groom sporting a custom bordeaux tuxedo featuring peak lapels and silk satin trim with a white tuxedo button-up, a release shared with PEOPLE says.

The bride opted for a gorgeous white gown with a structured bustier. She added a sultry flare with a gathered skirt and thigh-high split, bringing it all together with white satin strappy sandals.

They enjoyed their ceremony at Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany, with vineyards and olive groves making the beautiful scene complete, according to Vogue.

Senicar shared the sentimental inspiration behind the location, telling the outlet, "We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together."

Following getting engaged in January 2019, they planned to wed on July 9 that year at the Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany's San Casciano.

However, the couple was then forced to postpone their dream day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two then welcomed their first child, daughter Nora Grace, in November 2019.

They set their new date for July 2021. Senicar told Vogue, " "As the world slowly started to open up in 2021, we had a family loss that caused us to be away from home for about eight or nine months which resulted in our having to change our plans again. And we finally landed on July 9, 2022."

RELATED VIDEO: Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony

The pair made light of their changes, telling guests "Third time the charm!" in their invitations, and did much of their planning virtually.

Looking back at the day, the actress told the outlet she is "still processing everything," adding, "but I am beyond happy that all of our friends got together to celebrate our love."

"We just really wanted everybody to have a good time and get to know each other. And most importantly, dance. We come from two completely different sides of the world, different cultures, and backgrounds, and it was magical to see how all of that got mixed together in such a beautiful and spontaneous way with the people we love the most."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for what's next, Ellis said he's looking forward to getting plenty of rest, he told the publication.

"I just feel like we need a vacation after throwing the craziest three-day party ever. But it was amazing. After everything that everyone has been through over the last few years to bring over 190 people together for three days in Tuscany and celebrate was surreal.