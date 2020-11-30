Jay Cutler Hangs Out with Very Cavallari Alum Shannon Ford Who Kristin Cavallari Previously Fired

Kristin Cavallari fired Shannon Ford from her Uncommon James jewelry company in a moment that aired on season 2 of Very Cavallari

Jay Cutler has reunited with Shannon Ford, a former star of Very Cavallari who was fired by his ex, Kristin Cavallari.

On Saturday, the retired NFL quarterback, 37, posted a video on Instagram of himself smiling as he got drinks with two alums from the reality show: his friend Mark "Chuy" Block and Ford, 27. Cutler and Cavallari, 33, announced their split in April after seven years together.

"Oysters and wine," Cutler captioned the post, as Ford said "cheers" in the clip. The former athlete tagged her and Block as well as the 167 Raw restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina.

On the season 2 premiere of the E! series, Ford — a social media director for Cavallari's jewelry company Uncommon James — was fired by the former Laguna Beach star. In the episode, Cavallari had a sit-down with Ford and said: "This conversation is long overdue. I know that you know I've been extremely frustrated and things have not been good. I want you to know that you are single-handedly costing my company money."

"I've made so many excuses for you for a year and a half. I've defended you. And lately, I'm asking myself, 'Why?' I have to let you go," she added at the time.

Ford celebrated her 27th birthday about one week before the catch-up with Cutler and Block, writing on Instagram that she "can confidently say there’s truly no one else I’d rather be." Ford also thanked "all the ppl in my life who made me feel so special" on her big day.

In May — one month after news of Cavallari and Cutler's divorce — the mom of three announced the end of her reality series after three seasons.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari. I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys," she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Although they reunited last month to celebrate Halloween with their kids — daughter Saylor, 5, and sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6 — Cutler and Cavallari appeared to spend Thanksgiving apart as the former NFL quarterback posted a video of a Thanksgiving feast with Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher.

On Thursday, the Very Cavallari star posted a heartfelt tribute to her children, alongside a photograph that showed them standing outside of her Nashville home. “Lots to be thankful for but most thankful for my little crew. The best things that ever happened to me. Happy Thanksgiving all,” she wrote.

Cavallari recently opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Cutler and how they had been struggling privately for years. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made," Cavallari said of the divorce.