Kristin Cavallari Says Husband Jay Cutler 'Lives to Terrorize' Her Employees: See Him in Action

Jay Cutler is taking over the store.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Very Cavallari, the former football player stops by his wife Kristin Cavallari‘s lifestyle store, Uncommon James, to check on her employees while she’s away.

“Can I fire anybody?” he asks.

“If you feel that it’s necessary, go ahead,” says Cavallari, humoring him.

“I mean, I 100 percent feel it’s necessary and I haven’t even walked in yet,” he responds.

Cavallari later explains that her husband “lives for this s—.”

“He lives to terrorize my employees,” she says. “He just gets a kick out of it.”

When Brittainy, Shannon and Reagan see Cutler’s car pulling into the parking lot, they immediately start panicking — for good reason. Minutes after strolling in, he starts picking their “inefficient” operation apart.

“The boss is out of town so I’m making sure you guys are staying in line,” he says. “Ladies, who do you think launched this empire? Yeah, you’re looking at him.”

Later, Shannon speculates that Cutler targets her and the rest of the ladies because his kids — Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2 — are “too young for him to be really mean to them yet, so he just needs to have some outlet for that.”

“A Jay-free office is in the budget, I feel like, at this point,” says Shannon.

“Everyone wins with a Jay-free office,” adds Cavallari with a laugh.

Very Cavallari airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on E!