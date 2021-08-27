Jay Cutler Talks Dating After Kristin Cavallari Split: 'It's Hard as Hell'

Kristin Cavallari announced in April 2020 announced that she and Jay Cutler were getting a divorce after seven years of marriage

Jay Cutler is in no rush to be in a relationship after his split with Kristin Cavallari.

The former NFL quarterback, 48, opened up about the idea of dating again during the inaugural episode of his Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast for PodcastOne, sharing that a lot has changed since he was last a single bachelor.

"It's hard as hell," he said of the current dating scene. "Meeting people is hard."

When asked to elaborate what has been difficult about dating, Cutler replied, "I think finding out what people really want from you — I think that's probably an issue. I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have just changed. It isn't just a purely selfish play by my part."

"There are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed," he continued. "There are apps, there's Twitter, there's Instagram, it's a whole different ball game. You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore."

Cutler added that he is currently unsure what he's looking for in his next date.

"I wish I knew. I think I'm trying to figure out throughout this process, but I will," he said. "It's not a rush for me at this point."

In April 2020, Cavallari, 34, announced the news that she and Cutler had made the decision to get a divorce after seven years of marriage. At the time, the Very Cavallari alum said that the two "have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

"It has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning when everything is so fresh still. But we're just navigating it the best way we know how," Cavallari told Mr. Warburton magazine in May of their co-parenting dynamic.

Cutler echoed a similar sentiment in the following month, telling E! News, "Kids are resilient. With school and all the activities, we've done a good job of putting them first."

Last month, Cavallari opened up splitting time with the kids in a profile with Grazia Magazine. "I only have my kids half the time now," she explained. "I have them every other week."