"Say Hello to Ruby and Hank," Jay Cutler wrote as he introduced his followers to his two new furry family members

Jay Cutler Returns to Instagram, Shows Off His New Mini Cows That He Bought: 'We're Home'

Jay Cutler is back on the 'gram!

More than two weeks after the former NFL star seemingly deleted his Instagram account, he returned to the social media platform to show off his new furry family members.

In a video shared Friday, Cutler, 37, introduced his followers to two new miniature cows — which he purchased after watching Yellowstone, the hit western series starring Kevin Costner.

"So I spent the last two weeks watching Yellowstone and at the end of it the only logical thing I felt I could do was..." Cutler, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, said as he opened the back of a livestock trailer.

Inside the trailer were two adorable cows: one brown and one black.

"Hey guys," said Cutler as the cattle turned and looked back at him. "We're home. We made it."

Cutler captioned the video: "@yellowstone. Heading to the north pasture today. #wranglersneeded."

He also formally introduced the cows — named Ruby and Hank — with their own Instagram post.

"Say Hello to Ruby and Hank. Thanks to @hastingsminimoos for making this happen. If you need some mini cows check them out," he captioned a photo of the animals standing side-by-side in an outdoor pen.

On Aug. 4, Cutler seemingly deleted his Instagram account, which no longer appeared at the time in search and came up as "unavailable."

Cutler's page also didn't come up as a follower on his estranged wife Kristin Cavallari's page.

His apparent social media break came almost four months after he and Cavallari, 33, announced their divorce after 10 years together. In April, the two shared a joint statement, saying their decision to split was just a situation "of two people growing apart" and that they had "nothing but love and respect for one another."

The two, who had been together for 10 years, share three children together: sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4.

In May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Very Cavallari star had agreed to purchase an estate in the Nashville, Tennessee, area.

The source said the property has both a main house, which is a "modern interpretation of a farm house," and a second residence.