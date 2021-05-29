Jay Cutler 'Fighting for' Half of Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Brand in Divorce: Source

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce proceedings have stalled because the former NFL player wants a piece of her Uncommon James brand.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Cutler, 38, is "fighting for half of the company," which includes beauty, jewelry, home and childrenswear.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, Cutler believes he should get 50 percent ownership because the Uncommon James company was launched while he and Cavallari were married. Citing sources, the outlet reported that Cavallari is fighting to retain full ownership and says Cutler did not put any money into the company.

Cavallari, 34, and Cutler wed in 2013. She went on to launch Uncommon James in 2017.

The pair, who share sons Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5, announced their divorce last April.

In a divorce petition filed by Cutler last April and obtained by PEOPLE, the former Chicago Bears quarterback asked that the court make him and Cavallari "joint custodians and joint decision makers" for their children.

A month later, the former couple reached a joint custody agreement that May.

Amid their divorce, Cavallari and Cutler have appeared to be friendly as they co-parent their children.

Earlier this month, Cutler shared a Mother's Day tribute to Cavallari. "Some kids have all the luck. Happy Mother's Day @kristincavallari," he captioned a snap that showed the star getting a hug from their kids.

Cavallari recently told PEOPLE that although 2020 was full of big changes, it was also "one of the best years of my life."

"It's so interesting because I feel like 2020 was one of the worst years — well, I don't know that I'd say worst — but craziest years of my life in the sense of everybody else, just everything that we went through," said the mom of three.