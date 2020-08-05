Jay Cutler Deletes His Instagram Months After Split from Kristin Cavallari
Jay Cutler's Instagram page no longer comes up in search and appears as "unavailable"
Jay Cutler is going off the social media grid.
Cutler seemingly deleted his Instagram account on Tuesday. His account @ifjayhadinstagram no longer appears in search and comes up as "unavailable."
Cutler's page also no longer comes up as a follower on his estranged wife Kristin Cavallari's page.
His apparent social media break comes almost four months after he and Cavallari announced their divorce. In April, the two shared a joint statement, saying their decision to split was just a situation "of two people growing apart" and that they had "nothing but love and respect for one another."
The two, who had been together for 10 years, share three children: sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4.
Cavallari, meanwhile, is still very active on social media. Earlier this week, the reality star sent Laguna Beach fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo with her former costar and high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti.
She shared a photo of the two grabbing dinner together.
"2004 or 2020?!" she captioned the shot.
But a source told PEOPLE the exes, who have kept in touch since the MTV show concluded years ago, are "just friends."
Another source told PEOPLE that Cavallari met up with another Laguna Beach star, Alex Murrel Johnson, during the day, then grabbed dinner with Colletti.