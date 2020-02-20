Jax Taylor Slams Tom Sandoval on Twitter amid Vanderpump Rules Feud: He 'Does Things for TV'

Jax Taylor is not happy with his longtime best friend and costar Tom Sandoval.

On Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval confronted Taylor at Peter Madrigal’s birthday party about the Christian pastor he and Brittany Cartwright had asked to officiate their wedding, who, as it turns out, had posted about not supporting homosexuality on social media. When Lisa Vanderpump — an outspoken advocate for gay rights — alerted the couple, they agreed to fire him, despite the fact that he was a family friend of Brittany’s.

After Sandoval accused Taylor and Cartwright of initially turning a blind eye to their pastor’s homophobic remarks, an explosive argument ensued. For the most part, the cast wasn’t happy with Sandoval for dredging things up after their friends had fired him and moved on.

Taylor was especially upset with Sandoval and didn’t mince words on Twitter as the episode aired.

“It’s our wedding it’s our choice. Period. I don’t give a f— what anyone thinks,” he said. “We did what was right for Brittany and I. What Tom did was wrong, again, just like Stassi’s party, he had no tact. That’s the last I’ll say about this.”

That wasn’t the last he said, of course, as he went on to accuse Sandoval of drumming up drama for the show.

“Hey let’s wait till we have a party for poor Peter who just wants to have a good time, and the cameras are up to bring this up… you had all day to talk to me about this,” he said. “Purely ruined the party so you could get attention in my opinion.”

“Tom does things for tv so he looks good,” he added. “Period. You all live in a fantasy world.”

And he denied speculation that he only fired the pastor because Vanderpump had advised him to do so.

“@LisaVanderpump has zero to do with any decisions I have made,” he wrote. “I make my own decisions, I think I have earned that over 8 years.”

Though Taylor insisted he didn’t stand by the pastor’s remarks — “I love all my gays!!! Y’all make the world a much better place,” he wrote — he had this to say about the controversy: “In my opinion you can believe in whatever you want, as long as you don’t hurt anyone. It’s a free country or so I thought. I will never dislike someone because they were raised a certain way, I may not agree with them, but will not hate them.”

But, “it’s over and done with we had my good friend lance marry us it was amazing, end of story,” he added. (They couple tapped ‘NSYNC’s Lance Bass to do the honors instead.)

Last but not least, Taylor took issue with Sandoval’s treatment of their other best friend, Tom Schwartz.

“A good friend/business partner? He constantly belittles Tom Schwartz and puts him down regarding his home, his marriage, how he handles business, but yeah he’s a good friend?” he wrote. “Are we watching the same show?”

And as for TomTom, the Los Angeles bar and restaurant Sandoval and Schwartz opened with Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd?

“It’s an absolute joke. He doesn’t own s—,” Taylor alleged. “Lisa and Ken make the decisions.”

Sandoval, for his part, hasn’t addressed the feud on social media, but he did say on the show that everyone should be able to speak their mind. (And it’s worth noting he was especially invested this time because his girlfriend Ariana Madix, who came out as bisexual last season, felt “triggered” by the pastor’s words.)

“I just feel like it’s dangerous to have a group of friends where people are not allowed to speak up when they feel like something’s wrong,” he said. “It just pissed me off that Jax wasn’t standing up for his friends, for my friends, for the community that we’re a part of.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.