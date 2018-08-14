Jax Taylor Spots Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima at the Gym, Jokes He's 'Slumming It'

Pumping iron and throwing shade!

While working out at a local Los Angeles gym on Monday, Vanderpump Rules‘ Jax Taylor spotted none other than Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Younes Bendjima — and never one to hold his tongue, the Bravo star couldn’t resist poking some fun at the situation.

“When Kourtney Kardashian dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us at a normal gym,” he captioned a sneaky mirror selfie of the two. “No more [Fiji] diamond water either. Got to drink that smart water now.”

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima, 25, have called it quits. The couple had been going strong as recently as last month, when they took a romantic European vacation joined in part by the three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

In the wake of the sudden split, a source told PEOPLE that “it didn’t end well” — not to mention the fact that the news broke as photos surfaced of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico. (He said she is just a friend.)

A second source told PEOPLE that the reality star and model had been having issues since returning from the trip.

“As soon as their long European vacation was over, they started having problems,” the source said. “Younes was in L.A. recently, and things were not great. He and Kourtney didn’t get along. They decided to take a break, but were not officially over. Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together.”

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” the source added. “Younes was always supposed to be a rebound.”