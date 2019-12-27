Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Pays Tribute to Late Father on the Second Anniversary of His Death

Jax Taylor is remembering his father, who died two years ago Friday.

The Vanderpump Rules star shared a sweet Instagram photo of his “best friend” Ronald Cauchi on Friday, along with a heartfelt message.

Image zoom Mindy Small/Getty; Jax Taylor/Instagram

“I lost my best friend, my idol, my everything two years ago today. I wish I could say it’s gotten easier but I feel like it has now sunken in and very real so my emotions are starting to take over as the time goes by,” Taylor, 40, said of his father, who died on Dec. 27, 2017, after suffering stage IV esophageal cancer.

“Not gonna give a long, sad sob story here, it’s just a son missing his father who was taken from him too soon. I love and miss you dad! #happyfireballfriday ✝️💟😇 #f—cancer #CaptainRon#makegoodchoices #Ronnie,” he added.

The reality star posted a similar snap of his dad and a friend appearing to drive a boat on Instagram Stories. “Captain Ron” he wrote over the photo, along with the words “I miss you dad!!”

Image zoom Jax Taylor/Instagram

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Shares Touching Tribute Honoring Father 1 Year After His Death

Earlier this year, Taylor paid tribute to Cauchi on Father’s Day sharing a photo on Twitter of his father smiling on a beach with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!! I miss you so much every day pop, I know you are with me every day.”

Taylor stopped speaking to his mother after his dad’s death, accusing her of concealing the severity of the illness from her children. However, he leaned on Cartwright during the grieving process, citing her support as a driving factor in his decision to propose.

Image zoom Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Erik Voake/Getty

“I was in a deep rut,” Taylor, 39, told Men’s Health. “I was literally going to lock myself in a room and do enough drugs to hurt myself.”

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Go Cake Tasting for Their Wedding

“Brittany was, like, ‘I understand where you’re coming from. I can’t imagine what you’re going through, but can you try something?'” he continued, explaining that Cartwright, 30, suggested he try medical marijuana as a way to cope.

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

After trying it, the model-turned-bartender said that it changed his life, prompting him to abandon alcohol, other drugs and self-harm in exchange for a healthier lifestyle.

“I said, ‘You know what? I’m not going to hurt myself. I’m not going to drink. I’m going to flip this around and make my dad proud. I’m going to go to the gym. We’re going to start some businesses. We’re going to move up.'”

The pair tied the knot at Kentucky Castle in the bride’s home state on June 29, in front of 240 friends and family.