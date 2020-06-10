Trans Vanderpump Rules Alum Billie Lee Claims Jax Taylor Refused to Film with Her

"Stop celebrating his disgusting actions," former costar, Billie Lee, said of Jax Taylor, claiming that he refused to film with her because she is trans

New attention is being paid to Jax Taylor's past behavior after several Vanderpump Rules costars were cut from the series due to previous racially insensitive actions.

The exits came about a week after Faith Stowers recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, and called the police to pin the crimes on her. Both Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, apologized to Stowers, 31, on Sunday.

Now, in a resurfaced tweet from 2017, Taylor also falsely claimed that Stowers was "wanted by the police," writing, "Someone's going to jail."

Reps for Stowers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following the news of several of the stars’ exits, another former cast member, Billie Lee, called on Bravo to also cut ties with Taylor, alleging that he "refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege."

"Stop celebrating his disgusting actions," tweeted Lee, who quit the show last year because of on-set "bullying" that gave her "suicidal thoughts."

Reps for Taylor had no comment.

On Tuesday, Taylor tweeted his support of the LGBTQ community after noting that Cameo is donating a portion of proceeds to GLAAD during Pride Month. When a fan tweeted at the reality star and said, "You always support us gays," he responded, "Always have always will!!"

Explaining her decision to leave the show in July 2019, Lee wrote in a lengthy blog post that some of her co-workers “were threatened by my differences, going out of their way to exclude me, one demanding I be fired from the show because he didn’t feel comfortable working with me.”

Lee didn't name names at the time but said the male costar who wanted her removed from the show said: “I’m not gonna lose all I have worked hard for for something stupid I may say or do to offend her. Are we all supposed to tiptoe around her because she’s trans?”

“The bullying on and off-camera brought my deep insecurities to the surface, this dark black mirror held up high for everyone in public to see and to judge,” Lee previously wrote. “The reflection of fear and anger led me back to depression and suicidal thoughts. I honestly thought I was finished with this type of bullying after high school and college but once again I found myself 34, depressed, and fantasizing about taking my own life.”

During her recent Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice, former SUR employee Stowers reflected on her stint as a recurring character in season 4, and her brief reappearance on the show two years later due to her affair with Taylor.

As fans recall, the bombshell revelation that Taylor cheated on now-wife Brittany Cartwright with Stowers dominated the sixth season.

"I did a show with an all-white cast. I was the only black person on the show. It was a lot," said Stowers, who added that after her hookup with Taylor was made public, Doute and Schroeder targeted her and not him.

"I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he's done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him," she said, referring to Taylor's history of infidelity. "They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy — which is weird coming out of their mouths."

In her apology after being called out, Schroeder said in a statement, "It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better."

Doute also addressed the incident in her own statement on her social media. "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers," she wrote.