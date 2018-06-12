Jax Taylor Dedicates Touching Tribute to His Late Father Nearly 6 Months After His Death

Jax Taylor is paying tribute to his late father nearly six months after his death.

In honor of his dad’s birthday, the Vanderpump Rules star penned a touching tribute on Tuesday and shared a throwback photo of the family patriarch, Ronald Cauchi, who died in December after battling stage IV cancer.

“Happy birthday to my angel in the sky, I love you so much dad and I miss you more and more each day,” Taylor, 38, began the Instagram post.

“Since you have left you have changed me in so many ways, thank you for being my father,” he continued. “My new goal in life is to be exactly the man you are to your family. Jenny and I are still getting messages from your friends on what an incredible man you are… I am so f—— proud to be your son dad.”

Wrote Taylor, “My only wish is that you could see me and Brittany on our wedding day, and meet your grandchildren, but I know you will be with me in spirit and help guide me the rest of my life.”

He concluded: “I love you dad.. until we see each other again, keep the fireball ready and the redwing game on, I’ll see you soon. Cheers pop 🥃👨🏻✝”

The Bravo personality shared the sad news of his father’s death on Twitter on Dec. 28, writing, “My heart is broken, I lost the best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breath anymore.”

Taylor also said that the “only person not letting me fall right now” was his “amazing girlfriend” Brittany Cartwright, to whom he is now engaged.

“I love you dad,” he added.

Taylor first revealed that his dad had been battling with cancer on Dec. 4. “Yes cancer f– sucks, watching my father go through this is killing me.. prayers to all the families that have to deal with this awful disease,” he tweeted. “I don’t wish this disease on my worst enemy. #f–kcancer watching your loved ones battle while I sit and watch is the worst feeling.”

Less than a week later, Taylor announced his father was starting his second round of treatment. “Big day tomorrow for dad, so proud [of] how strong he’s being” he wrote on social media.

Taylor also told PEOPLE about how tough it was to watch his father battle his illness.

“It’s the first time that I’m dealing with this, with any kind of family member having a disease,” he said, adding that “it’s rough because my father is kind of like my rock. He’s my best friend. Seeing him go through this is just awful.”