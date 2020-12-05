"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," wrote Taylor

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Announce They Will Not Be Returning to Vanderpump Rules

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, announced that they will no longer appear on the Bravo reality series in separate Instagram posts on Friday.

"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," Taylor, 41, wrote while sharing several throwback photos from his time on the series.

"Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," he continued. "@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you."

"Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned," he concluded. "Have a great weekend. 💟"

Cartwright, 31, shared the same note in her own post, also sharing several throwback photos, including some snapshots from their wedding.

The couple is expecting their first child together and announced in September that they are having a baby boy.

A Bravo spokesperson confirmed the pair will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.

The pair's departure comes after former costar Faith Stowers called for Taylor to be held accountable for his actions after former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired in June.

"I think for sure Jax needs to have somebody take a look into his behavior," Stowers, 31 — who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series — told PEOPLE at the time.

In a resurfaced tweet from 2017, Taylor falsely claimed that Stowers was "wanted by the police," writing, "Someone's going to jail," after Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 37, spotted a tabloid article about a Black woman wanted for theft and called the police to pin the crimes on her.

A rep for Taylor had no comment at the time.

Former costar Billie Lee has also called on Bravo to also cut ties with Taylor, alleging that he "refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege." (A source close to production told PEOPLE that Jax did film with Billie Lee on multiple occasions during their time together on the show.)

Image zoom Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor | Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In a statement on June 9, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder and Doute will not return to Vanderpump Rules.

In 2018, Schroeder confirmed during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast that she called the police about Stowers. At the time, Doute tweeted a link to a news story about the woman at large at the time, writing, "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."

Schroeder and Doute have both issued public apologies for their past racially insensitive actions towards Stowers.