Jax Taylor Gave Lisa Vanderpump Advice About Her RHOBH Drama: 'Just Let It Go'

If anyone knows how hard it can be to film a season of one of Bravo’s dramatic reality shows, it’s Jax Taylor.

So when the Vanderpump Rules star stopped by PEOPLE Now this week, we had to ask him what advice he has for Lisa Vanderpump, who recently admitted she’s “had a couple of rough seasons” as one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Season 3, I think she was having an issue on her show and she was like, ‘Jax, how do you deal with this?’ ” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘Lisa Vanderpump‘s asking me?’ “

“At those times I was always getting it from somebody, you know,” added Taylor, 39, whose cheating scandals have dominated past seasons of VPR.

When Vanderpump, 58, asked him how he handles the rest of the cast being “mad” at him, he gave the most Jax answer there is.

“I go, ‘Lisa, I don’t care, man,’ ” he said. “I just don’t. It’s just part of the thing, and I just let it go.’

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Appearing on The Talk last week, Vanderpump — one of the original Beverly Hills Housewives — addressed reports that she’s exiting the hit Bravo series over tension with other cast members.

“That’s like saying, ‘Am I invited to your Christmas party next year?’ I have no idea if the show’s picked up,” she said. “I don’t know yet. We’re going to see how this season plays out.”

RELATED: RHOBH‘s Erika Girardi Opens Up About the Dramatic New Season: ‘There Are Shifts in Alliances’

That said, Vanderpump revealed filming has been “very difficult” for her lately, admitting that she “kind of floundered this season.”

“It’s my ninth season and I had a very difficult year,” said Vanderpump, whose brother Mark Vanderpump died by suicide on April 30 at his home in England.

“And after doing Vanderpump Rules and opening a new business, things got very complicated. So I’m in most of the season, but it got a bit complicated,” she explained.

Throughout the ups and downs, Vanderpump still looks back fondly on her experience with the show.

“I’ve had a bloody good time a lot of the time on The Housewives,” she said. “And sometimes it gets a bit rough.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.