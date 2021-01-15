Javicia Leslie Shares Family’s Response to Her Getting Batwoman Role

The actress’ brother – a superfan of comic books – had a surprising reaction to her landing the part

Even as Batwoman, Javicia Leslie couldn't impress all her family members!

Leslie, 33, opened up about how her family reacted to her landing the role of her dreams on the upcoming CW series and was disappointed when one member wasn't as enthused as she expected.

The actress explained that her brother is a comic book superfan so she thought he would be overjoyed by the news. "I grew up with my brother reading comics, watching the comic book movies, comic book TV shows," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as to why her expectations for his reaction were so high.

"And I remember when I told him that I booked Batwoman, he was so nonchalant about it. I'm like, 'Yo, I've known you your entire life and you're obsessed with comics and like I'm Batwoman and you give me nothing!' " Leslie shared.

She continued, "And then the first thing he says to me is 'I'm so mad Supergirl is coming to an end.' "

Leslie also revealed that her brother was more excited about the upcoming season four premiere of Black Lightning on February 8.

"I think he's trying to play it cool," she said.

Her mom, however, told many people before the announcement was public.

"My mom is my biggest support and like a superfan. She's like the type of person if we're out and she's trying to introduce me, she's going to introduce me as whatever role I'm playing at the moment," Leslie explained.

"So, we just go to like the grocery store and 'This is my daughter Javicia. She's Batwoman,' " she said, imitating her mother.

Leslie also shared that she sent a promo image of herself suited up as Batwoman despite Warner Bros.'s strict policy and later found out that her mother printed it poster size to hang up in their family home.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a press release in July 2020 when her casting was announced.

The actress replaced Ruby Rose who played the character Kate Kane. Rose, 33, departed from the series last May.

Warner Bros.' official character description of Leslie's character, Ryan Wilder, is "nothing like Kate Kane."