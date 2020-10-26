Batwoman Unveils First Photos of Javicia Leslie in Redesigned Batsuit

Javicia Leslie is the first Black actress to portray Batwoman for a live-action TV show or movie

Javicia Leslie is officially Batwoman.

On Monday, The CW and WarnerBros. unveiled the first full look at the 33-year-old actress suited up as the iconic DC Comics superhero for season 2 of the network's hit series.

In the photos, Leslie's Ryan Wilder dons the new Batsuit, which features a new cowl with natural, curly hair with red streaks, red gauntlets over the forearms, and shorter boots.

According to a press release, Ryan initially dons Kate Kane's suit (played by Ruby Rose in season 1) at the beginning of season 2, but as she grows into her newfound role as Batwoman, she redesigns the suit. In the third episode, Ryan reveals the new Batsuit, sending a message to Gotham that a new hero has arrived.

The redesigned Batsuit was conceptualized by Batwoman costume designer Maya Mani and created by Ocean Drive Leather. The wig was created by Janice Workman, and the makeup was styled by Cory Roberts.

"I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it's her style, her swag, and her moment!" Leslie said in a statement. "It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!"

Image zoom Javicia Leslie as Batwoman Nino Munoz/The CW

Leslie will make her debut as the superhero in January 2021, when the series is set to return to The CW for season 2. She is the first Black actress to step into the iconic role for a live-action TV show or movie.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a press release following news of her casting in July.

Image zoom Javicia Leslie Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

According to Warner Bros. official character description, Leslie's new character is "likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed." She is also "nothing like" Rose's Batwoman, Warner Bros. said.

Rose, 34, announced in May that she would be stepping away from the show.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," she said in a statement at the time. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created," she continued. "Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful."