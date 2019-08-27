Javi Marroquin Apologizes to Fiancée Lauren Comeau: 'I'm Sorry I Disrespected You'

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin is apologizing for a recent fight with his fiancé Lauren Comeau.

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes, I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you,” Marroquin wrote in an open letter on Instagram on Monday. “I’m sorry I took you for granted.”

While he didn’t go into specifics, the crossfit gym owner continued, “I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me.”

He then suggested that Comeau is not currently living with him, adding, “I’ll do anything to have you home.”

Marroquin then went on to address his two young sons, Lincoln, 5 (whom he shares with ex Kailyn Lowry), and 9-month-old Eli Joseph, whom he shares with Comeau.

“To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man,” he wrote. “I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love. I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you both are older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”

In the caption for the letter, he wrote, “I love you and I’m sorry.”

The section of Marroquin’s apology about how he treats women seemed to be a response to comments his fiancé made on the social media platform one day prior.

On Sunday, Comeau seemed to address the mysterious drama between them, and quoted Shannon L. Alder on Instagram, writing, “To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world. Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind.”

While the specifics of the fight are unclear, Radar Online reported last week that Comeau allegedly discovered Marroquin with a naked woman in their house after a party he threw at their house.

The outlet also reported that, according to a 911 tape, Marroquin called police because he couldn’t get his sister to leave. The incidents allegedly took place on August 17. Marroquin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Leading up to the alleged fight, the couple have been posting plenty of photos of their summer together as a happy family.

On August 16, Marroquin shared a 9-month update on Eli, and Comeau added in a comment, “Ps, We make cute babies daddy.”

Just a couple of days before that, he shared a photo with Comeau on a date night at the Sugar Factory in Atlantic City, saying in the caption, “Roses are red, violets are blue.. sugar is sweet and so are you 😂”

Comeau also commented on that photo, writing, “Corny and sweet, bonus points for you daddy 😘”