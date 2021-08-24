"Pinot and I are beyond fortunate to walk away from that unscathed," he said

The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick Was Hit by a Car While Walking His Dog: 'Always Be Careful'

Jason Tartick and one of his dogs survived a scary situation over the weekend.

The Bachelorette alum, 32, revealed in an Instagram video Monday that he was hit by a car. The incident occurred while he and his fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe were walking their two dogs, Pinot and Ramen.

With Bristowe and Ramen walking ahead, Tartick said he and Pinot stepped into a crosswalk and were suddenly "cranked" by a vehicle after the driver "blew through" a red light.

"We get the [green light] to walk. We go to walk, and boom. A car comes flying in hot," Tartick recounted. "Sees us, hits the brakes and cranks me. Absolutely cranks me. It was a red light. The guy should've stopped and he blew through it and made a right-hand turn. I don't know what angel was looking over us. I don't know who was watching our backs."

Tartick said his first instinct was to pull Pinot back with his left hand, resulting in his hip and backside colliding with the minivan's hood. Pinot was unharmed.

"I was so pissed, I slammed the hood. I had some choice words. The guy was apologetic," Tartick said. "He stopped and was worried. I just took off. I'm like, 'I'm out of here.' I panicked."

Other than some bruises and soreness, Tartick came out of the situation unscathed. He shared some cautionary advice for drivers and pedestrians, including "always" filing a police report "just in case."

"I've never been hit by a car before. Can check that off the list," he said. "And thank God, thank God nothing happened to [Pinot]. And thank God all that happened to me was a little bruise. We are lucky boys."

In his caption, Tartick cautioned his followers about road safety. "So much for a relaxing night after golf," he wrote.

"ALWAYS BE CAREFUL on crosswalks," he continued. "Pinot and I are beyond fortunate to walk away from that unscathed."

Commented Bristowe, 36, "Still shook from this. So glad you guys are ok. I can't even handle the sound I heard! Everyone be safe out there!"