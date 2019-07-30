Jason Tartick Dedicates Sweet Tribute to Kaitlyn Bristowe: 'Nothing Better Than a Restart'

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are proving to be serious “couple goals.”

On Monday, Tartick, 30, shared a heartfelt tribute to Bristowe, 34, on Instagram, reflecting on the significant changes in his life over the past year.

“If I only knew a year ago what I know now, I’d tell myself…there’s nothing better than a restart,” the former Bachelorette contestant wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple with their dog, Ramen.

“That closing one chapter and starting a new one only brings the light at the end of the tunnel that much closer to a reality,” he continued. “It’s remarkable what changes life can bring to you, if you’re willing to make changes in your life. #restart #thebachelorette 📸 @flytographer.”

Bristowe, who was the star of The Bachelorette‘s 11th season in 2015, went public with her relationship with Tartick in January, two months after she announced her split from fiancé Shawn Booth. (Tartick, a fellow franchise alum, made it to the final three on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette last year.)

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Shawn Booth Ended Their Engagement: ‘He Left Me’

In May, the couple revealed they were taking their relationship to the next step by moving in together in Nashville with their rescue pup.

“We’re at the next step in our relationship where we want to grow even more and we can’t do that long distance,” Bristowe said on her Off the Vine podcast. “Cheers to new roommates! I can’t wait to see what things you do that drive me nuts.”

Tartick had been living in Seattle, but said a move closer to the east coast works well for him, as it puts him closer to his family.

“Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn’t make sense,” he said. “I think that for the short term and the long term, Nashville was the best place for us to be.”

They also confirmed their other roommate: Ramen, who they officially adopted on June 3.

“I think I might cry telling this next part,” an emotional Bristowe said. “I’m just so happy. We are also adding a new member to the family. Ramen Noodle Vino Bristick. We’re getting a dog! We saved Ramen.”

Image zoom Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Jason Tartick/Instagram

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Admit Their ‘Hot and Heavy’ Hookup Story Was ‘Inappropriate’

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Bristowe explained that her relationship with Tartick came as a surprise, but the two quickly formed a bond.

“My relationship with Jason was definitely not something I expected,” she said. “When I met him, dating anyone wasn’t even on my radar, especially dating anyone in Bachelor world, but something in my mind was rooting for him. And I thought, ‘Whoever dates him is a lucky girl.’ “