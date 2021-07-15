Jason Tartick Slams 'Nasty Comments' About Fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe's Appearance: 'It's Grotesque'

"I don't know why people think it's okay to say the s--- they do on Twitter," said the Bachelorette alum

Jason Tartick is not here for any hateful remarks about his fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe's appearance.

While raving about Bristowe's Bachelorette co-hosting stint on Thursday's episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Tartick took a moment to address the negative online comments that have come Bristowe's way regarding her looks.

"I don't know why people think it's okay to say the s--- they do on Twitter," Tartick, 32, told co-hosts Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. "There's so many things in this world we can control and there's so many things we can't control. Our looks and things like that are most of the things we can't control. And the way that people make comments, nasty comments about people's appearances, and obviously, specifically, I'm referring to Kaitlyn, it's just ... it's grotesque. It's a joke."

The former Bachelorette contestant continued, "I just don't see why people have to do that. The other thing is, I honestly feel like it's more the fact that it's usually women putting other women down [that] is just insane."

Tartick remarked that fans didn't criticize Chris Harrison's appearance during his 19 years hosting The Bachelor franchise. "I just think it's absolutely ridiculous, and I don't know why people think it's okay," he said. "People see it, people hear it and they feel it. And whether they show it or not, it's got to end. It's insane."

While acknowledging that they've all "been blessed" to be a part of the ABC franchise, Tartick said "with the bad comes [the] good."

"When you see some of the bad ... like, 'Oh, she's aged,' Well, yeah, we all f---ing age," Tartick said. "We all age. We all die, that's inevitable."

Bristowe herself recently hit back at a Twitter user questioning what was "different" about her looks. "6 years since I was on the show, brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips," the former Bachelorette tweeted. "Aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight, flexed biceps."

Also responding to an individual who suggested her face was "busted," Bristowe, 36, wrote: "So sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus."

Bristowe and Tartick got engaged in May after over two years together; Tartick recently told PEOPLE that wedding planning was underway.