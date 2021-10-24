Jason Tartick Says His Upcoming Wedding to Fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Be Great Gatsby-Inspired

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are planning to go back in time when they get married.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the 25th anniversary bash for the Mohegan Sun hotel and casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Saturday evening, Tartick, 33, explained that he and his fiancée, 36, have a theme in mind for their upcoming nuptials.

"I think we're going to go, I think the look of it, very Great Gatsby," the Bachelor Nation star tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"Wedding planning, it's going awesome. We have an idea of our target date but it's not locked in yet," Tartick continues. "We have an idea of where we want to do it, we know when we want to do [it], and now details and lists are home together and the foundation is being built for the wedding."

"But the energy of it is going to be, like, Off The Vine live tour energy," the former corporate banker adds, referencing Bristowe's popular podcast.

Tartick and Bristowe got engaged back in May while recording an episode of Bristowe's podcast. At the time, the former Bachelorette was told she would be interviewing a special guest, only to be surprised by a proposal.

"It was everything I could have asked for," Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight after Tartick popped the question. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."

Bristowe, who was the star of The Bachelorette's 11th season in 2015, went public with her relationship with Tartick in January 2019, two months after she announced her split from fiancé Shawn Booth. Tartick, a fellow franchise alum, made it to the final three on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

The couple, who met on Bristowe's podcast, announced in May 2019 that they were taking their relationship to the next step by moving in together in Nashville with their rescue pup. "We're at the next step in our relationship where we want to grow even more and we can't do that long distance," Bristowe said on Off The Vine at the time. "Cheers to new roommates! I can't wait to see what things you do that drive me nuts."

Earlier this year, Tartick told PEOPLE that he and his fiancée were still on cloud nine following the proposal. "The engagement high is still a high!" Tartick said in July. "It still seems surreal in the best way possible."

Tartick also added then that wedding plans were already underway as well. "The process has started," he explained. "We are full speed ahead which is so exciting. And we're both so excited about the next steps of our lives."

Alongside Tartick, another Bachelor Nation couple also chatted with PEOPLE about their love story while at the Mohegan Sun 25th anniversary event — Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Amabile, 34, and Pitt, 23, who got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise finale earlier this month, stepped out at the celebration, which marked their first red carpet event as an engaged duo.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt attend Mohegan Sun's 25TH Anniversary Party, Connecticut on October 23, 2021. Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Noting that "everything's good" in their relationship, Amabile tells PEOPLE, "We're chilling. And right now, we're just really here to just celebrate."