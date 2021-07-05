Jason Tartick Says Wedding Plans with Kaitlyn Bristowe Are 'Full Speed Ahead': 'We're So Excited!'

"It still seems surreal in the best way possible," says Jason Tartick of his engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe

It's been nearly two months since he proposed to former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, but Jason Tartick is still on cloud nine.

"The engagement high is still a high!" Tartick, 32, tells PEOPLE. "It still seems surreal in the best way possible."

The couple got engaged in May while recording an episode of Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. Bristowe was told she would be interviewing a special guest, only to be surprised by a proposal.

And Tartick says wedding plans are already underway. "The process has started," says Tartick. "We are full speed ahead which is so exciting. And we're both so excited about the next steps of our lives."

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s engagement photos Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography

Aside from planning a wedding, the former corporate banker is also keeping busy with his latest project, the new Dear Media podcast, Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick.

"I've been in finance since I was sixteen and I saw a lot in my years in banking," he says of his inspiration for the financial podcast. "As consumers, we're not given enough information as it relates to almost every aspect of finance from debt to how we're paid and how we negotiate raises. There is so much information out there and the more we can be informed, the better off we'll be."