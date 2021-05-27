The ABC reality stars each said they were offered to star as the titular Bachelor, though for different salaries

Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert Reveal How Much They Got Paid for Bachelor Nation Shows

Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert are spilling the tea about their respective Bachelor Nation salaries.

On the first episode of Tartick's new Trading Secrets podcast, The Bachelorette alums spoke in detail about how much money they've each been offered and given to appear on shows in the ABC franchise.

Unglert, 30, said that while he was not paid to be a contestant on Rachel Lindsay's season 13 of The Bachelorette, he was offered a salary for season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

"They hit me up, and they're like, 'Hey, do you want to do Bachelor in Paradise, this other show? It pays $400 bucks a day, and you could be there for up to 30 days, or something like that,' " he told Tartick, 32. "So I was like, 'Oh, yeah, great. $400 a day, 30 days, $12,000, that's fantastic.' "

"And then I start talking to some friends, and they're like, 'Well, you should get more money because you're who they want most from your season to go to Paradise, minus [Lindsay's runner-up Peter Kraus], obviously,' " Unglert added.

Unglert asked producers for $800 a day but they countered with $600, which he accepted. "Out of principle, I wanted them to pay me more than they were offering everybody else, just because I thought I was hot s--- or something," he said with a laugh.

DEAN UNGLERT Dean Unglert | Credit: Bob D'Amico/Getty Images

Tartick, meanwhile, said that he was offered $600 a day, with a $5,000 guarantee in case he didn't make it beyond the first week, to appear on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise after he placed third on Becca Kufrin's season 14 of The Bachelorette. He ultimately turned down the offer and is now engaged to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Both Unglert and Tartick said they were also approached about taking on a leading role on The Bachelor. Unglert was offered $75,000 for season 22, which ultimately starred Arie Luyendyk Jr., while Tartick was offered $100,000 for season 23. He said his fellow Bachelorette alums Blake Hortsmann and Colton Underwood received the same offer, and Underwood ultimately took on the gig.

Unglert did end up returning to Bachelor Nation for season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met his now-girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes. For that season, he asked for "$20,000 an episode or some absurd amount," he said, but was given another salary similar to his first stint on the show.

"When I said it, too, I was so vindicated. I was like, They're not going to get me for a dollar less than what I need,' " he told Tartick. "And then eventually, as time wore on, I said, 'Screw it.' I think I went down to like $602 a day."

Unglert also appeared on the only season of The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, for which he was paid $400 a day due to the show filming in a short timeframe.

"We were just doing it because it was interesting and fun," he said of the spinoff. "The pay was bad, the setting wasn't great. We were in Vermont and it hadn't snowed in so long. We were like, 'Why are we all here?' It was just a waste of everyone's time."

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Since season 6 of Paradise, Unglert has been going strong with Miller-Keyes, 25. Last June, they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their breakup on the ABC reality show, which also unfolded on Miller-Keyes' birthday.

"Happy one year anniversary of the day you dumped me," Miller-Keyes captioned a picture of the two on Instagram.