Bachelorette Alum Jason Tartick Asks Kaitlyn Bristowe Out on a Date — and She Says Yes!

Kaitlyn Bristowe is moving on.
Bristowe and Bachelor alum Jason Tartick sent Bachelor Nation into a frenzy on Wednesday thanks to a rather flirty exchange during the latest episode of her podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.
It all started when Bristowe asked Tartick why they haven’t gone out yet.
“Jason, are you finally going to ask me on a date?” Bristowe, 33, teased.
Taking the (rather obvious) hint, Tartick made his move on the season 11 Bachelorette.
Tartick, 30, appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette last spring, making it to the final three. Bristowe competed on The Bachelor in 2015 and then became The Bachelorette herself.
She got engaged to Shawn Booth, and the two were together for over three years before calling it quits in November.
RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Dedicates Emotional Post to the Dog She Shared with Ex Shawn Booth
“It’s been a really hard few months now,” Bristowe said on her podcast. “I really did think we’d get through it.”
She said the couple hit a “crossroads” in the relationship during a trip to Bristowe’s native Canada.
“With all the hard moments in life come life lessons and that’s what I need to take from all of this,” she explained. “Sometimes you need to take a moment and take a step back to think about what you are fighting for and if it makes sense for your long-term happiness.”
RELATED: The Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples: Who Made Their Love Last?
Bristowe and Booth eventually made the difficult decision to go their separate ways.
“There were some important fundamental values that weren’t lining up,” she said, adding that there were also “some things we’d probably never see eye-to-eye on. We were left with no choice but to be honest with ourselves and each other.”