Bachelorette Alum Jason Tartick Asks Kaitlyn Bristowe Out on a Date — and She Says Yes!

Kaitlyn Bristowe is moving on.

Bristowe and Bachelor alum Jason Tartick sent Bachelor Nation into a frenzy on Wednesday thanks to a rather flirty exchange during the latest episode of her podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

It all started when Bristowe asked Tartick why they haven’t gone out yet.

“Jason, are you finally going to ask me on a date?” Bristowe, 33, teased.

Taking the (rather obvious) hint, Tartick made his move on the season 11 Bachelorette.

Walter McBride/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty