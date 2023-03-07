Jason Sudeikis Says' Ted Lasso' Season 3 Is Really the End — but 'We've Set the Table' for Spin-Off

Ted Lasso's third and final season premieres March 15 on Apple TV+

By
Published on March 7, 2023
Ted Lasso season 3
Photo: Apple TV+

Fans will really be saying goodbye to AFC Richmond when Ted Lasso ends.

The show's star and co-creator, Jason Sudeikis, confirmed season 3 is set to conclude the series, telling Deadline it's "the end of this story we wanted to tell."

That doesn't necessarily rule out a spinoff, though. Sudeikis, 47, said that the end of season 3 will prime a perfect storyline for a few possible spin-off shows.

"I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks … to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he added.

TED LASSO, Jason Sudeikis, (Season 2, ep. 201, aired July 23, 2021)
Colin Hutton/Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection

The continuation of the series in any way serves as a compliment to Sudeikis and all who are responsible for the Apple TV+ comedy.

"I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do," he said. "It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue, is lovely."

In terms of returning as Ted ever again, Sudeikis joked: "I mean, there's always Cameo, right?"

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is just around the corner, and the last viewers saw the AFC Richmond crew, they'd suffered a major loss — that of coach Nathan. The waterboy-turned-assistant coach took a job coaching Richmond's rival team West Ham United F.C.

As he's turned his back on the group that brought him up, the season 3 trailer shows Nate's hair has grayed. He also appears to be spending a lot of time alone.

S1, E10, The Hope That Kills You, Cristo Fernandez in “Ted Lasso,” now streaming on Apple TV+.​
Apple TV+

Richmond continues to embrace their whimsy, emotion-driven team bonding. The trailer also shows the team chanting how much they love each other before a big match, even as their two-faced friend waits on the sidelines.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso premieres March 15 on AppleTV+. Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream.

