Jason Sudeikis Supports England's Black Soccer Players at Ted Lasso Premiere with Bold Sweatshirt

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were the targets of racist attacks after missing penalty kicks for Team England in the Euro 2020 final Sunday

Jason Sudeikis showed solidarity with three of Team England's Black players after the soccer stars were targeted with racist hate after a loss in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

At the premiere event for season 2 of his Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso in West Hollywood on Thursday, the Emmy-nominated actor, 45, wore a bold black-and-white sweatshirt that featured the first names of Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The three athletes all missed their penalty kicks at Sunday's match and were then met with a deluge of online attacks thereafter. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association that governs the game in England, condemned the attacks in a statement Monday, saying, "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match"

"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour," the royal said. "It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

Jason Sudeikis attends Apple's "Ted Lasso" season two premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ted Lasso follows college-level American football coach Ted Lasso as he's tapped to coach English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, without prior experience working in soccer. With the Emmy nominations announced earlier this week, the show received a number of nods, including for outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actor for Sudeikis.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere event Thursday, Sudeikis spoke about how the show became a word-of-mouth hit during the pandemic in 2020, with fans gravitating toward its humor and positivity.

RELATED VIDEO: 2021 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Crown, Ted Lasso and WandaVision Lead

"It was definitely surprising because we were just making a TV show or trying to do things," he said, "but the fact that people responded to it in the way that they did in almost like a spiritual and almost like medicinal in some instances, and the repeated viewings and watching it with their full families and loved ones was really— it was really profound ... it was slow-growing process that just made it that much more meaningful. It kind of was like an IV drip of enthusiasm and hope that was received by us as equally as well."