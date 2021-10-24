The former Saturday Night Live cast member returned to host the show for the first time, with musical guest Brandi Carlile

Jason Sudeikis Gives Career Advice to New SNL Cast Members in Opening Monologue: 'Win an Emmy!'

Jason Sudeikis is back in Studio 8H for Saturday Night Live!

The 46-year-old SNL alum, who was a cast member for 10 years, returned to Rockefeller Plaza for his first — and last! — hosting gig. Joining Sudeikis as the night's musical guest was six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In his opening monologue, the Ted Lasso actor reflected on his journey from starring on the iconic sketch show to becoming an Emmy award winner.

"It's so neat to be a small part of this show's amazing history," he said, adding, "A history that was fueled for its first 25 years by cocaine and adrenaline, its next 15 years by Starbucks and unhealthy comparisons, and the last six years by Adderall and fear."

Sudeikis also joked about giving out career guidance while meeting the new writers and cast members backstage.

"It's fun to come back and, you know, be the veteran," he explained. "You know, different folks asking me for advice ... like, 'I love working here, but what should I do next, or how do I get Lorne [Michaels] to notice me?'"

"And honestly, honestly, swear to god, I found myself giving the same advice to every single person," Sudeikis continued. "I was just like, you know, 'Win an Emmy! And if you can, win two!' You know, double up. That's the best way to do it. It sets you up for success."

During his stint as a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live, the star made famous a number of outlandish and funny characters.

In his role as The Devil on the Weekend Update segment, Sudeikis was a Prince of Darkness like no other. With his happy-go-lucky attitude, he sat at the anchor desk, dressed in costume, and offered his comical insight on current events as a creature with a conscience.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Additionally, the actor often got into character as Judge Marshall T. Boudreaux for the Maine Justice skit, showcasing his over-the-top comedic chops in the skit that spoofed daytime court TV.

Sudeikis also played the role of former presidential nominee Mitt Romney. In a parody of Romney's 2012 loss to Barack Obama, Sudeikis' character reflected on the setback as he chugged three cartons of milk — even reaching for a secret stash in his shoe!

Since leaving the show in 2013, Sudeikis has starred in numerous film and television projects, including Horrible Bosses, The Last Man on Earth, and The Angry Birds Movie.