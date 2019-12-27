Jason Sudeikis Punches Baby Yoda as a Scout Trooper in Surprise The Mandalorian Cameo

Image zoom Disney+; Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis is known for his comedic talents, his surprise cameo in The Mandalorian hilariously horrified many Star Wars fans when he smacked around the show’s tiniest star (spoilers ahead).

In the season 1 finale of the hit series, which stars Pedro Pascal as a mysterious bounty-hunting gunfighter, two scout troopers captured the adorable green creature (dubbed by fans as Baby Yoda) and placed him in a bag while on the way to see the evil Moff Gideon, played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito.

After reaching a checkpoint on their way to deliver the baby, the scout troopers make small talk while waiting for permission to cross — it’s at this point fans may recognize Sudeikis’ voice as the scout trooper in charge of carrying Baby Yoda.

But just seconds later when the tiny creature begins making noise inside the bag, Sudeikis, 44, quiets the baby by punching it. If that wasn’t bad enough, the baby gets punched a second time soon after.

Even the second scout trooper, voiced by actor Adam Pally of Happy Endings, remarks that the baby was hit “pretty hard” and they should check if it is still alive.

I have information that could lead to the arrest of Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally the information: #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/WMxmJocDsn — villaneve kiss s3 (@MHummels1) December 27, 2019

RELATED: Jon Favreau Promises ‘A Really Big Adventure’ in Disney+’s Highly-Anticipated The Mandalorian

Fortunately, the droid IG-11 — voiced by director Taika Waititi — comes to the rescue and returns Baby Yoda to the Mandalorian and the team.

While season 1 of the series ended on a high note, Star Wars fans took to social media to express the shock of seeing Sudeikis smack around Baby Yoda.

“I have information that could lead to the arrest of Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally,” one Twitter user joked.

“Dear Jason Sudeikis, if you hit Baby Yoda one more time, I will find you…. and destroy you,” another added. “P.S. you’re hilarious otherwise.”

Actors Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally both had cameos as the bike scout troopers in #TheMandalorian Chapter 8. However, not sure if I can forgive smacking Baby Yoda 😭 pic.twitter.com/GmJGKnOWCa — Friends of the Force Podcast (@FriendsOfForce) December 27, 2019

“Two weeks ago Bill Burr was the most hated man in the galaxy for dropping Baby Yoda,” user Amanda Adkins wrote, referencing comedian Bill Burr‘s cameo in the show’s sixth episode.

“This week Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally were like ‘LOL Hold our beers, Burr,'” she continued.

Sudeikis’ former sketch comedy and improv group, Second City, even tweeted about his surprise cameo.

RELATED: Pedro Pascal Suits Up as The Mandalorian in the Official Trailer for the Upcoming Star Wars Series

“The Second City does not condone the punching of Baby Yoda by alumnus Jason Sudeikis,” the group wrote. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

The finale offered a fitting conclusion to the show’s first season, and fans won’t have to wait long to get more of The Mandalorian — showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed the series will be back for a second season in late 2020.