Jason Sudeikis Spotted Hiking with Model Keeley Hazell as Source Says They Are 'Just Friends'

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell are continuing to spend time together.

Sudeikis, 45, and Hazell, 34, were spotted on a hike together in Los Angeles on Sunday. The two were seen smiling and chatting as they walked side-by-side down a dirt path. At one point, they appeared to take a quick break as Hazell stretched out her legs.

The outing marks the first time Sudeikis and Hazell have been photographed together in several months after they were linked earlier this year.

But a source tells PEOPLE the pair are "just friends."

"It's not a romantic relationship," says the source.

Hazell, a model and actress, met Sudeikis on the set of 2014's Horrible Bosses 2, where she played Chris Pine's character's assistant.

She can also be seen in a few episodes of Sudeikis' Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso as Bex, the girlfriend of Anthony Stewart Head's character, Rupert. The show includes a character named after Hazell: Keeley Jones, a model played by Juno Temple.

The pair were last photographed together walking around New York City together in June. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the two were dating but that it wasn't "serious."

"They've been dating for a little while now," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They're just having fun. It's nothing serious at this point."

Hazell is the first person Sudeikis has been linked to since his split from longtime partner Olivia Wilde in November. The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012. They share two kids: daughter Daisy Josephine, 4½, and son Otis Alexander, 7.

Sudeikis recently opened up about the longtime couple's split in a GQ profile.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five," he told the publication. "And it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."