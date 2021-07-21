The group dined at the Hunt & Fish Club in the Midtown neighborhood of Manhattan

Jason Sudeikis Dines with Ted Lasso Costars and Irina Shayk in New York City

Jason Sudeikis enjoyed a night out in New York City with some of his Ted Lasso costars and model Irina Shayk.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 45, had dinner Tuesday at the Hunt & Fish Club in the Midtown neighborhood of Manhattan, where he was joined by costars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, who later left the dinner together arm-in-arm.

Shayk, meanwhile, was photographed standing beside Sudeikis outside the high-end steakhouse, where the pair were both captured smiling and chatting.

The 35-year-old Russian model wore an all-black outfit, while the Emmy-nominated actor sported a hat and colorful sweater.

The night out comes after Sudeikis' recent appearance at Ted Lasso's season 2 premiere in West Hollywood. Days prior, GQ published a cover profile in which Sudeikis addressed his split from ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde.

Sudeikis and Wilde, 37, called it quits in November after being engaged for seven years. They share daughter Daisy, 4½, and son Otis, 7.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," Sudeikis said of why they broke up. "And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five. It'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

Last month, a source confirmed that Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have "been dating for a little while now."