Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt Tease Future of Ted Lasso Past Season 3: We're Not 'Tired of It'

Is Ted Lasso serving biscuits past a third season? Believe!

During Thursday's episode of the Today show, costars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt — who play the titular coach and his assistant, Coach Beard, on the wildly popular series — chatted with Hoda Kotb about how their original idea for the show to span just three seasons was put in place before it blew up.

"That's our negotiation tactic," joked Sudeikis, 45, of the three-season plan before Al Roker jumped in with, "I think it has to be four, just to be even."

According to the Saturday Night Live alum, three seasons "was just the way [they] conceived" the show, and it's still the goal — "as of now."

"We also assumed we would be well tired of it after two [seasons] but no, we're not, so that screws up the whole plan," Hunt said.

Sudeikis added, "I thought it was super cocky of us to think we'd make it to three. That was just swagger that has now manifested into actually having to do it. It's frightening."

The Apple TV+ series, which will have a 12-episode second season, follows college-level American football coach Ted Lasso as he's tapped to lead fictional English Premier League team AFC Richmond, without prior experience working in soccer.

The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Joining the show in its sophomore run is actress Sarah Niles as a sports psychologist named Sharon who is being brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso | Credit: Apple TV+

Sudeikis is nominated alongside six of his costars, including Hunt, for acting Emmy Awards this year, while the show is also up for six other Primetime Emmys, including outstanding comedy series.

Earlier this month, Temple, 32, opened up to PEOPLE about the moment she found out she had been nominated for her role as Keeley Jones.

"I'm feeling a lot of things," she said in part of her reaction to being nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

"I'm just grateful that I get to go through this experience with an extraordinary team of people, who all got recognition," Temple added. "The fact that we just all got these nominations, it's the greatest way it could happen because it's teamwork makes the dream work and we're a team."