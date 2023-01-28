Jason Segel Says He's Open to a 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo: 'Those People Changed My Life'

The actor played Marshall Eriksen in the original CBS series How I Met Your Mother

Jason Segel is open to bringing back Marshall Eriksen on How I Met Your Father.

The actor told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Friday that he would "do anything" for the Hulu spin-off creators, including reprising his role from the original CBS series How I Met Your Mother.

"Those people changed my life, and I would do anything they ever asked me to," he told ET, when asked if he would consider appearing in the rebooted series.

Segel, 43, played the lovable role on HIMYM, which follows Ted (Josh Radnor) telling his children the long-winded love story about their mother while navigating adulthood in N.Y.C with his four best friends, one of them being Marshall. (The show aired from 2005-2014.)

Nearly eight years since the beloved CBS comedy wrapped its ninth season in 2014, Hulu green-lighted the spin-off series How I Met Your Father, which gender flips the plot of the original series. A woman named Sophie (played by Hilary Duff in the 2022 timeline and Kim Cattrall in the future) tells her son about how she met — wait for it — his dad.

If Segel were to make a surprise cameo in the spin-off, he would be in good company as several HIMYM costars have already made the jump, the first being Cobie Smulders when she reprised her role as Robin Scherbatsky in the season 1 finale of How I Met Your Father.

How I Met Your Father -- “Timing Is Everything” - Episode 110 -- Sophie gets romantic advice from someone who's been through it all. Valentina and Charlie face a tough crossroads. Jesse makes a choice. Robin (Cobie Smulders), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)
Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Most recently, Neil Patrick Harris brought back his character Barney Stinson in a surprise appearance in the season 2 premiere of the Hulu spin-off Tuesday.

In that episode, Sophie calls her mom with concerns that she's dating her father, leading her to crash into a vehicle once the call ends. The car, viewers promptly find out, belongs to none other than Barney, who exits and exclaims, "Dude!" — one of the character's catchphrases in the original series.

This is only the beginning of Harris' introduction to the show, however, as creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger say audiences will be seeing more of him as season 2 continues.

The creators told TV Line Barney will have a "major impact" on the season's storyline, while also showing fans where he is at in his life today.

"Whenever we talk about bringing back a member of the original crew, you want it to serve two purposes: You want to give some tidbits about what is going on in their lives, where they've landed and where they're at," Aptaker told the news outlet.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father air Tuesdays on Hulu.

