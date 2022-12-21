Jason Ritter to Guest Star on 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Alongside Wife Melanie Lynskey

Jason Ritter is joining the Yellowjackets squad.

The 42-year-old actor will appear alongside wife Melanie Lynskey in the upcoming second season of the hit Showtime survival series, PEOPLE confirms.

Details about Ritter's role are being kept under wraps for the moment, but he is set to appear on the show in a one-episode guest spot.

Variety was the first to report the news of Ritter's casting.

His guest appearance will mark the second time Ritter and Lynskey, 45, have acted together on television this year, following their roles on the Jessica Biel-fronted Hulu true-crime drama Candy, which also starred Biel's real-life husband Justin Timberlake.

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Part survival epic, part psychological horror and part coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets chronicles the lives of four women bonded by a 1996 plane crash that stranded their high-school soccer team in the brutal Canadian wilderness for 19 months.

Not only does the show explore how the teens survived in the wild, but the narrative shifts between 1996 and 2021 as their adult counterparts are plagued by an anonymous stalker who blackmails them with the mysterious truth of what went down in the woods.

Season 2 received an immediate renewal after Yellowjackets garnered critical acclaim early in its first season last November. Since then, the show has received numerous accolades, including seven Emmy Award nominations.

Aside from Lynskey, the series stars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci as the present-day, adult versions of the core four survivors, with Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher and Sammi Hanratty, respectively, as their teenage counterparts.

The first season of the show also starred Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Liv Hewson and Courtney Eaton. Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell join the cast for season 2 as the adult versions of Hewson and Eaton's characters.

In August, Showtime announced that Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood is joining the Yellowjackets cast in a season-long guest arc. Wood, 41, is set to play Walter, described as a citizen detective "who will challenge Misty (Ricci, 42) in ways she won't see coming," per a network release.

Meanwhile, Ritter and Lynskey will reunite onscreen after their roles in Candy, as well as past films like The Big Ask (2013), We'll Never Have Paris (2014) and The Intervention (2016).

Back in June, Lynskey told PEOPLE that her husband "would lose his mind" for a chance to make a cameo on Yellowjackets.

"He would do anything, I think. He really would," she said. "I mean, I want them to cast whoever they want to cast. I'm not ever going to push my husband on them. But they should know he would do it in a second."

Yellowjackets season 2 premieres March 26, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.