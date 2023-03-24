Jason Ritter Gushes at Wife Melanie Lynskey's Recent Surge: 'She's Just Been So Wonderful for So Long'

Melanie Lynskey stars in season 2 of Showtime's Yellowjackets and HBO's The Last of Us

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 24, 2023 01:12 PM
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty

Melanie Lynskey's career is red-hot with season 2 of Yellowjackets returning this weekend hot off the heels of her acclaimed performance in HBO's The Last of Us — and her husband Jason Ritter could not be more thrilled.

Watching Lynskey's successes is "so satisfying, it's so incredible," the actor told E! News. "She's just been so wonderful for so long and she never really put a lot of thought process into anything else aside from her work. That was always the most important thing to her."

Lynskey, 45, and Ritter, 43, first met while costarring in the dramedy The Big Ask in 2013. They started dating shortly after and went on to star in two more movies together — the 2014 rom-com We'll Never Have Paris and 2016's The Intervention.

With the New Zealand actress's profile in its current ascent, Ritter is hopeful new fans will check out some of his wife's previous roles, saying, "She's just been doing incredible work since she was 15."

Christina Ricci as Misty, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Tawny Cypress as Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS.
Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME

Fans of Yellowjackets will be eager to see Ritter guest-star in one of the new season's episodes. Lynskey told Variety that everyone on set had gushed about working with her husband. "When I came back to work, everyone was like, 'Your husband is the nicest person!'" she said. "It makes me look smart — like, I chose a great partner."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Lynskey also revealed that Ritter made a cameo as an infected "clicker" on The Last of Us.

"He was a stunt person. He trained with the stunt people, and he just did all these amazing stunts. It's like his lifelong dream," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "He got put in makeup and came out of the ground and was falling over and doing all these [flips]."

During the infected attack, Lynskey said she even got to fight Ritter. "I shot him once. Yeah. Why not?" she said, joking that the moment was "so romantic."

Melanie Lynskey - The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 4
Liane Hentscher/HBO

The couple — who welcomed a daughter in 2018 and tied the knot in 2020 in a private ceremony on their front porch — have long been supportive of each other's careers, often adorably praising one another on social media.

When Lynskey earned an Emmy nomination for Yellowjackets, which Ritter celebrated on Twitter. "Ahhhhh!!!!! Congratulations to the most incredible person through and through!" Ritter wrote. "I am so proud of you!! It has been so inspiring to watch you give one beautiful performance after another, you deserve every recognition that has come/is coming your way!"

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is available to stream now on Showtime's apps and will make its on-air debut at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday.

