Jason Ritter Jokes His First Acting Job Was 'a Full-on Nepotism Hire' Thanks to Dad John Ritter

"He for sure got me the job," Jason Ritter said of his late father as he joked about his first big acting gig

By
Published on March 18, 2023 12:48 AM
John Ritter & son Jason Ritter during 1998 Summer TCA Press Tour CBS Network at Ritz Carlton Hotel in Pasadena, CA, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Jason Ritter isn't ashamed of being a nepo baby.

The Emmy Award nominee, 43, opened up on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show about his first acting gig and said his late father, John Ritter, is the reason he landed the role.

"Oh, as a little kid, when I was maybe 6 or something like that, my dad was doing this cartoon called The Real Story of O Christmas Tree," he explained. "I will say, without any hesitation, this was like a full-on nepotism hire. I will admit that. He for sure got me the job. I did try to stay away from that later."

Sharing a funny memory of the animated special, Jason said, "I got to play Little Acorn in The Real Story of O Christmas Tree, and he played my Uncle Piney. It was funny because, as I grew up and I found that recording again, I went, 'Oh, they must have sped up my voice to make it that high.' Both my mom and dad were like, 'No, no. That was, yeah... It was pretty high. Jason, that was your voice."

Jason Ritter, John Ritter
Carlo Allegri/Getty

When he wasn't getting in front of the camera himself, Jason was proudly traveling with his father — who died from an aortic dissection in 2003 — to sets.

"It was always a special experience," he said. "I remember the first time I went, I don't even know what he was shooting, but it was a night shoot. And so like the idea of staying up all night was so exciting and so crazy to me."

He recalled spending early mornings with the Three's Company star, telling Cagle, "I think [I was age] 8. And I remember going [home] at the end of the day, so probably five or six in the morning, it's still dark outside, and we found a McDonald's, and we were inside. It was like dark in a McDonald's, and I was like, 'There's a world like this?' I had no idea. I thought everyone went to sleep at a certain point."

Added Jason: "It was all very exciting. So yeah, I mean, you know, it was fun to go visit and see where he worked, and it was always different. And night shoots were always my favorite cause there's sort of a surreal element to it, especially outdoor night shoots, where they've brought in all these crazy lights, and everything's dark and nighttime except for [what] looks like an alien landing somewhere down the way in the woods."

He explained, "I always really loved it. It was fun to see my dad dressed in all kinds of bizarre costumes."

Jason shared that he knew he wanted to act himself after watching The Wonder Years. Though his father and mother, Nancy Morgan, were immediately on board, they made sure he took lessons to perfect his skills.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo Baby' Conversation is 'Designed to Try to Diminish and Denigrate and Hurt'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jason became a father himself in 2019, when he and his then-fiancée Melanie Lynskey welcomed a daughter. The Parenthood alum said it's possible the toddler could follow in his footsteps.

"She is watching her parents and she's already showing signs," Jason said.

However, he added, "I think you want to help your child be as fully who they are as they want to be. And you know, as we all know, the more you try to like control someone's life, the more they rebel or whatever it is."

Related Articles
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Melanie Lynskey Jokes Husband Jason Ritter's Secret 'The Last of Us' Cameo Was 'So Romantic'
Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Says He 'Wanted to Move Far Away' from Acting After Comparisons to His Dad
Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's Ted Lasso Role
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's 'Ted Lasso' Role
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know
Glen Powell Reveals He Auditions to Play Friday Night Lights' Tim Riggins
Glen Powell Reveals He Auditioned to Play 'Friday Night Lights' ' Tim Riggins
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes About Being a Nepo Baby in 'I Am an Actor' SAG Awards 2023 Monologue
Barbara Bosson
'Hill Street Blues' Star Barbara Bosson, Emmy-Nominated Former Wife of TV Powerhouse Steven Bochco, Dead at 83
Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Andy Le, and Michelle Yeoh accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
94-Year-Old 'Everything Everywhere' Star Gets Standing Ovation as Michelle Yeoh Dedicates SAG Award Win to Him
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo Baby' Conversation is 'Designed to Try to Diminish and Denigrate and Hurt'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Musician Bono (L) and actress Eve Hewson attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EJAF)
Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson Responds to 'Nepotism Baby' List: 'Pretty Devastated I'm Not Featured'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiiTh-SuWIE/?hl=en. Tessa Gourin/Instagram; CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 2002: Jack Nicholson attends the 55th Cannes Film Festival in May 2002, in Cannes, France. (Photo by FocKan/WireImage)
Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Tessa Gourin Claims He 'Wasn't Interested' in a Relationship
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Truman Hanks attend the "A Man Called Otto" photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Tom Hanks Says Working with Son Truman on 'A Man Called Otto' Is 'Special': 'I Changed His Diapers'
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS; Jason Ritter attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Jason Ritter to Guest Star on 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Alongside Wife Melanie Lynskey