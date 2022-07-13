Melanie Lynskey was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on Yellowjackets

Jason Ritter Gushes Over Wife Melanie Lynskey After Her Emmy Nom: 'The Most Incredible Person'

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Joan of Arcadia actor applauded Lynskey's Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

"Ahhhhh!!!!! Congratulations to the most incredible person through and through!" Ritter, 42, wrote. "I am so proud of you!! It has been so inspiring to watch you give one beautiful performance after another, you deserve every recognition that has come/is coming your way!"

He ended the tweet with a sweet reminder. "Also I love you!"

Ritter then comically followed up after he forgot to tag Lynskey, 45, in the original tweet. "This is for/about @melanielynskey i should clarify! I was too excited," he wrote.

Yellowjackets was also nominated for outstanding drama series, and Lynskey's costar Christina Ricci, who plays Misty, was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

Lynskey didn't directly respond to Ritter's tweet, though she did share her excitement for the nomination on Instagram Tuesday.

"I'm feeling so overwhelmed and emotional, I don't really know what to say," she captioned the post. "I am so thrilled for our Best Drama Series nomination!! That is testament to the hard work and fierce talent of our ENTIRE cast and our incredible crew."

She continued, "And the fact that our writers were nominated for two different episodes! And our brilliant casting directors. And Karyn Kusama!! And the incredible CHRISTINA RICCI, guys. I am honoured and I can't wait to celebrate at the Emmys with our amazing group."

"Thank you to everyone who watched and cared. Thank you @eone_tv and @showtime for this life-changing opportunity. I want to cry, and nap, and drink wine, so off I go to do all of those things, probably at once. 💗🐝💗🐝💗"

Ritter and Lynskey have been together since 2013. The pair were married in 2020 and share one child, a 3½-year-old daughter.

This isn't the first time that Ritter has shown interest and support in his wife's show.

In June, Lynskey told PEOPLE her husband would jump at the opportunity to appear in a future season of Yellowjackets if the idea was ever seriously presented.

"He would do anything, I think. He really would," Lynskey said. "I mean, I want them to cast whoever they want to cast. I'm not ever going to push my husband on them. But they should know he would do it in a second."