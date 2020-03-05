Jason Priestley Honors Luke Perry One Year After His Death: 'Miss You My Brother'

Jason Priestley is remembering his late friend and costar, Luke Perry, on the one year anniversary of his death.

On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an old photo of himself and Perry from their days working together on the popular ’90s drama, writing a heartfelt message to honor his friend.

“I don’t even have the words… miss you my brother… May you Rest In Peace… #riplukeperry,” Priestley wrote.

Several other friends and costars also honored Perry Wednesday, sharing touching tributes and remembering their time with the actor.

Fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Ian Ziering, 55, wrote that it was “hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke,” while also sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of the pair. “Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke,” he added.

Priestley, 50, recently opened up about coping with his friend’s death while speaking at the iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO event in January, admitting that Perry’s death was still “pretty raw.”

“I was at another memorial service today, and it made me think a lot about Luke, and a lot about losing Luke, and it was a very stark reminder of the tragedy that befell us all,” Priestley said at the time.

“It was only eight months ago,” he added. “So, it is something that is always very close to me, and I think that everyday that goes by, the more time that passes, the easier it gets to manage — but it is still something that is pretty raw.”

Perry was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Feb. 27, 2019. The Riverdale actor remained “under observation” for five days but died on March 4 at age 52.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” read a statement from Perry’s rep after his passing. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Last month, Perry’s Riverdale costar, Lili Reinhart, told her Twitter followers that she felt the late actor was still with her in spirit after waking up from a dream about him.

“I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him,” she tweeted at the time. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨.”