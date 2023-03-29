Jason Priestley Reflects on Luke Perry's Death: 'Reminder to Spend Time with People You Love'

Four years after Perry died from a stroke at age 52, his costar Priestley paid tribute

By Wendy Geller
and
Published on March 29, 2023 12:52 AM
1994: American actor Luke Perry poses for a portrait during the "Thunder Roadhouse" Opening circa 1994
Photo: Ron Davis/Getty

Luke Perry has been gone four years, but he's still ever-present in his costars' hearts.

Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 cast mate Jason Priestley took a moment to reflect on the life and legacy of his late friend while on the latest installment of the Hey Dude... The 90s Called podcast, hosted by former Hey Dude costars David Lascher and Christine Taylor.

"Luke and I obviously were really good friends when we were working on the show together. We were really good friends outside of that too," said Priestley, 53.

He joked that Perry, who lived nearby, had no problem popping up at Priestly's home for a visit.

"He lived three blocks away from me in Los Angeles and he would just ride his bike over to my house and ring the doorbell. I'd be like, 'who's here?' and I'd open the door and it'd be Luke, like 'hey dude, what's up!' "

Shannen Doherty
mikel roberts/getty
Shannen Doherty
fox

He then opened up about his friendship with Perry after 90210 wrapped in 2000.

"We worked together a number of times outside of the show and we really enjoyed all the years we had together but unfortunately that got cut short," Priestley said. "It's bittersweet every March when we go by the anniversary of his passing."

Perry died at the age of 52 on March 4, 2019, after suffering a stroke in his Sherman Oaks, California home on Feb. 27, 2019. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the actor never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead after a five-day hospital stay.

"It was a real freak thing that happened with him and it was a good reminder to spend time with people you love and never take any of it for granted," added Priestley of the loss.

Lascher said Luke's passing was devastating for him.

"It was such a freaking shock," Lascher said. "[Luke was] one of the sweetest, kindest, he was literally one of my first friends in LA."

Immediately following his death, Shannen Doherty expressed her devastation in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend," Doherty said. "I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind."

"Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love," she added.

People Luke Perry, New York, USA
Jeff Christensen/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Perry's last role before his death was as Fred Andrews on Riverdale. But he was best known for playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1995. After exiting the series, he returned again in 1998 and remained through 2000.

His film credits included Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds and The Fifth Element. He also appeared on sitcoms including Will & Grace and Spin City.

