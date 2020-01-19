Jason Priestley Says Luke Perry's Death Is Still 'Pretty Raw' Nearly a Year After Actor's Death

Jason Priestley is still grieving the death of his close friend Luke Perry as the one year anniversary of the actor’s death approaches.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, spoke about Perry at the iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO event on Saturday, admitting that Perry’s death is still “pretty raw.”

“I was at another memorial service today, and it made me think a lot about Luke, and a lot about losing Luke, and it was a very stark reminder of the tragedy that befell us all,” Priestley said. “It was only eight months ago. So, it is something that is always very close to me, and I think that everyday that goes by, the more time that passes, the easier it gets to manage — but it is still something that is pretty raw.”

The Riverdale star was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27, 2019. He died five days later on March 4 at age 52. A source told PEOPLE Perry never regained consciousness.

Perry was best known for playing Dylan McKay on the hit TV series Beverly Hills, 90210 — costarring with Priestley from 1990-95 and again in 1998 until 2000.

At Saturday’s event, Priestley also said he felt Perry still had so much left to do in life before his death.

“I was talking about it today with my wife, and when we lost Luke it didn’t feel like we had a sense of completion with his life, or with his career or with anything,” he said.

“I think that is what made it so hard, it felt like he was only halfway there. Which he really was. He was 52 years old, so remarkably young, and that is what made it so tragic,” Priestley added.

In October, Perry’s 19-year-old daughter Sophie honored her dad on what would have been his 53rd birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, fashion icon 💁🏼‍♀️,” she joked in the Instagram caption. “I can hear you doing your best Tim Gunn impersonation now 💛 love you the most.”

Sophie and her brother Jack, 22, were by their father’s side when he died, as was Perry’s ex-wife Minnie Sharp, his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer and other close friends and family members.