Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green Share a Group Hug at Mini 90210 Reunion

The three former costars recently enjoyed lunch together in Los Angeles

The trio were spotted sharing a big group hug before sitting down to enjoy an outdoor lunch together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Priestly, Ziering and Green starred in Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 through 2000 alongside costars Shannon Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Luke Perry and Tiffani Thiessen.

The teen drama recently had its 30th anniversary, which Green, Spelling, Garth and Doherty all celebrated on social media.

Spelling, 47, shared a series of cast photos throughout the years, highlighting the cast member's longtime friendship from the show.

"CHEERS... to 30 years since the premiere of Beverly Hills, 90210," she wrote in a lengthy caption for the show's anniversary in October. "I love my 90210 sisters and brothers that became family to me. I will love you all forever!"

"And, I love the fans that truly made this show a piece of television history. You grew up with us. You believed in us. You supported us. You loved us. You cheered us on. Your hearts broke when our hearts broke," Spelling continued. "You believed in our fashion choices. You believed in our friendships. You believed whole heartedly in Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, Dylan, Steve, Andrea, David, and Donna. And, every other character that graced our zip code."

Meanwhile, Garth, 54, shared a throwback photo of the cast when they first began the show, writing that it "seems like yesterday!"

"Happy 30th Anniversary to my 90210 family and all the incredible people who contributed to making this show part of television history 📺 And most of all to our amazing fans! Love you all! 😘," she wrote.

Green, 47, also shared the same photo as Garth on his Instagram Story, while Doherty, 49, uploaded a different throwback snap to her Story and captioned it, "30 years!!!!"

Also in honor of the show's 30th, Spelling and Garth teamed up for a new podcast, 9021OMG, which features the pair looking back on old episodes of the show.