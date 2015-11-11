Jason Priestley Hospitalized After Being Thrown off Horse: 'I Got My Bell Rung Pretty Good'

Jason Priestley is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized following an accident on set that left him concussed.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Twitter on Wednesday to update fans on his condition after being thrown off a horse while shooting the ABC drama The Code this week.

“Hey guys, thanks for all the kind words… It’s true, I did get thrown off a horse on set,” he tweeted. “I got my bell rung pretty good… Because I have a history of concussions, they took me to see a neurologist for an assessment. He advised I take a few days off as I had suffered a concussion…”

Priestley, 46, added that he is “definitely on the mend and looking forward to getting back to work with all the wonderful people on The Code.”

Hey guys, thanks for all the kind words… It's true, I did get thrown off a horse on set… I got my bell rung pretty good… Because I — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) November 11, 2015

Have a history of concussions, they took me to see a neurologist for an assessment. He advised I take a few days off as I had suffered a — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) November 11, 2015

Concussion… But I am definitely on the mend and looking forward to getting back to work with all the wonderful people on The Code. — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) November 11, 2015

Jason Priestley Guest Stars on Hot in Cleveland

This isn’t the actor’s first mishap: The father of two broke his nose, several vertebrae, bones in both feet and suffered a concussion that caused temporary memory loss back in 2002 when he crashed head-on into a wall during a car race at the Kentucky Speedway.

“Anything that burns fossil fuels and offers the possibility of ending up in the hospital, I’m there,” he told PEOPLE in April 2002. “I’ve been lucky, and I’ve worked hard to become good at racing.”