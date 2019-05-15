Jason Priestley is aging right before our eyes!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star will appear as Tony Tatterton in three of Lifetime’s five-part, small-screen adaptations of author V.C. Andrews’ popular Casteel series.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look, Priestley is unrecognizable as his character, with grey hair and wrinkles.

The first movie, Heaven, will premiere July 27. Priestley will appear in Dark Angel (Aug. 3), Fallen Hearts (Aug. 10) and Gates of Paradise (Aug. 17), and the series will wrap with Web of Dreams (Aug. 24).

The book series follows Heaven Casteel and her siblings after their father attempts to separate their family. Priestley will play Tatterton, Heaven’s wealthy grandfather.

Cate Cameron/A & E Networks

But this isn’t the only project Priestley is staying busy with.

Last week, Fox announced that the six-episode revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 will premiere Aug. 7.

Jason Priestley Greg Doherty/Getty

According to the network, the show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?” said Fox.

Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green Dominik Bindl/Getty

On Monday, Fox released a new teaser trailer for the reboot, titled BH90210, which features the iconic theme song for the 1990s hit.

In the teaser, the returning cast — Tori Spelling, Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris — is captured kickstarting each of their days, including waking up, making coffee, getting ready, and doing yoga.

Although each of their morning routines are different, they each hear the theme song as they prepare for the day ahead. From an alarm going off and coffee dripping to a dog barking and a car starting, they all recognize the 90210 tune.

The original series ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. It starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Luke Perry (who died March 4 of a massive stroke but had not signed onto the reboot) as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.