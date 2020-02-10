90210 Reunion! Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering Spotted Together in L.A.

The boys are back together!

Just days after costar Shannen Doherty announced her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, Beverly Hills, 90210’s Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green were spotted side-by-side in Los Angeles.

Priestley, 50, sported a white sweatshirt and sneakers and green pants. Green, 46, wore an all-blue outfit with white shoes, while Ian Ziering, 55, repped the 90210 wearing a Beverly Hills High t-shirt and blue shorts.

Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh on the iconic 1990s show, opened up to PEOPLE about Doherty’s cancer diagnosis last week.

“I reached out to her yesterday when the news broke,” he told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “She’s overwhelmed with well wishers and with people reaching out to her. I haven’t heard back from her yet, but I’m sure that I will very soon.”

“Shannen was a big part of my life,” he said. “Shannen and I will always have a bond that is very meaningful. I’m very heartbroken about the news and I wish her and her family the best in this very difficult time.”

Doherty revealed her diagnosis last Tuesday, three years after announcing that she was in remission. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the show, has kicked off the year co-parenting his two children with ex-wife Erin Ziering. The two filed for divorce and separated in October.

Last month, Erin shared that the two are taking the new transition step-by-step. (The two share daughters Penna Mae, 6 ½, and Mia Loren, 8 ½).

“When it comes to the girls, I really try to be honest with them about everything and have open conversations,” Erin said. “Since they were babies, I focused on talking to them about their emotions, what they’re feeling.”

“[Every night] we have conversations about what’s going on, what was said at school, how are you feeling, do you have any questions about what’s going on between Mom and Dad? ” she continued. ” ‘Cause there’s a lot of transitions that I’m going through, and I can only imagine what these little girls are going through at the same time.”

Green, who played David Silver, ended 2019 spending time with his son Kassius Lijah. The two watched Star Wars’ The Rise of Skywalker.

“JJ, thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way :)),” the actor wrote on Instagram.