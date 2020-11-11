The actor played Khal Drogo on the first season of the HBO series

Jason Momoa Says He Was 'Completely in Debt' After Game of Thrones Role: 'I Couldn't Get Work'

Jason Momoa is opening up about a difficult time in his personal and professional life.

In an interview with InStyle published on Tuesday, the 41-year-old actor revealed that he was in such a financial hardship following his appearance on Game of Thrones that he struggled to pay the bills on the Los Angeles home he shares with wife Lisa Bonet and their two children: Lola Iolani, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 11.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While his costars went on to find huge success on HBO series, Momoa said he went through a tough period after his character — Khal Drogo, the husband of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen — was killed off during the first season finale in 2011.

"I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones," he recalled. "I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."

Image zoom Jason Momoa in Game of Thrones

In May 2019, Momoa opened up about being too "broke to fly home" during a break in filming during Game of Thrones, so he and his friend "rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness."

Things only started looking up for Momoa when he was cast as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice years later. The role eventually led Momoa to star in 2017's Justice League and 2018's Aquaman, and the actor even provided the voice for the superhero in 2019's The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

These days, Momoa is still in awe over his booming career. When he saw the Dune trailer this summer, Momoa remembered, "It was 'Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,' and I’m just like, 'Oh my God. I can’t believe my name was with those names.' "

"I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out," he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Says 'We Almost Lost' 'Game of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke to Aneurysms: 'She's So Brave'

In the interview, Momoa also spoke about his role as a parent. Having grown up without a father at home, Momoa said, "I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad."

"And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open," he continued.

Momoa also stressed the importance of showing one's vulnerability.

"I mean, I’m a warrior, and I will lay it down," he said. "But I’m also the first one to say, ‘I have a lot of problems, and I want to be able to correct those problems.' "