Jason Momoa Says He Visits His Game of Thrones Wife Emilia Clarke Whenever He's in England

Game of Thrones may be over, but Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen’s love lives on.

While Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) was appearing on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show in London last week, her costar Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) dropped in to say hello. And if you thought it was their first reunion since the hit HBO show wrapped, think again.

Momoa, 40, said he makes it a priority to check in with Clarke, 33, whenever he’s in the U.K. (She lives in London, while he’s based in Los Angeles.)

“Every time I come to England, I call [her],” he said.

The reunion continued through the next day, when Clarke convened with her friends and family to celebrate her birthday with a party on Friday evening.

According to social media, Momoa wasn’t the only Thrones star in attendance. On Saturday, Clarke posted a sweet photo with Momoa and Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow.

“Reunions never looked this hairy,” the actress jokingly captioned the image of Momoa wrapping his arms around Clarke and Harington, 32.

“anyexcuseforamomoasandwich #birthdaybonanzaparttwo,” she added.

The final season of Game of Thrones wrapped up earlier this year and recently ruled the 2019 Emmy Awards, going in as the night’s most-nominated show with 32 nods and taking home the award for outstanding drama series.

On the hit HBO series, Clarke played the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, who was married to Momoa’s character Khal Drogo before linking up with Harington’s Jon Snow in the penultimate season.

This isn’t the first time Clarke and Momoa have reunited to celebrate a birthday. In July, she helped throw a surprise party for her friend.

Clarke also penned a sweet message to Momoa on Instagram at the time, writing underneath a photo of the two of them, “With you I feel 2 feet small…HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY.”

Though Momoa and Clarke’s time together was cut short by his death in the early stages of the series, their close friendship off-screen has endured throughout the years.